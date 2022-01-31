Union MoS Kapil Patil Proclaims 'Only PM Modi Can Bring Back PoK; Hopefully By 2024'

In a big statement, Union MoS Kapil Patil on Saturday, claimed that only PM Modi can integrate Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), hopefully by 2024. Addressing a public meeting in Thane, Patil said that late PM Narasimha Rao's dream on regaining PoK will be fulfilled by PM Modi. PoK - comprising of Gilgit-Baltistan and the 'independently governed' Kashmir territory is currently occupied illegally by Pakistan.

Patil: 'Hope India brings back PoK'

"When Narasimha Rao was PM, he had passed a law in a joint Parliament session saying 'Kashmir is a big issue of India because PoK is in their possession. PoK will be taken back by India someday. Then only this issue will be resolved. Modi ji has said (to Congress) "This was your work. We are doing it now. Let is see. May be by 2024 PoK will become India's. Only Modi can do it," said Patil.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Union Minister & BJP leader Kapil Patil says, "...Hope PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) is integrated in India by 2024 as these things can be done only by PM Modi. For this we'll have to come out of (the mindset for) potato, onions, pulses." (29.01.22) pic.twitter.com/H3dKO5aBd6 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

Recently in December, India slammed Pakistan for starting international flights at the Skardu airport in Gilgit-Baltistan. Ministry of External affairs termed the move an internal matter of India as we do not recognise it. In February 2020, Pakistan's Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had announced the upgradation of the Skardu airport which entailed the construction of a new runway and a new terminal building etc.

Addressing a press briefing, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi remarked, "You talked about Gilgit Baltistan. I don't want to talk about this in detail. You know our perspective on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This is an interference in our internal matter. We don't recognise this. But I won't like to comment on one specific development. Our position on this is clear and consistent."

Multiple Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah have vowed to integrate PoK with India in the near future. Terming PoK an 'illegal occupation' by Pakistan, Rajnath Singh stated that they (BJP) were against the partition of undivided India, but it was done. Meanwhile, late CDS Bipin Rawat and COAS MM Naravane have assured that the Indian Army is capable of invading and taking over PoK.

Status of Gilgit-Baltistan

A part of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, it was separated from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 1949 via the controversial Karachi agreement. Purportedly signed by Muslim Conference leaders with the Pakistan government, it was a clear violation of the UNSC resolutions as it altered the status quo of the territory before the potential plebiscite. Currenty, Gilgit-Baltistan has a separate legislature but most powers were vested in the Gilgit-Baltistan Council headed by the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Recently, Pakistan PM Imran Khan announced the granting of provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan but faced Opposition from the 11-party Pakistan Democratic movement'. Later, Pakistan held elections in the contested territory in which Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won the majority by bagging 25 seats in the elections, while PML-N won 6 seats. India has termed the elections “illegal” calling it a 'cosmetic exercise' rejected by the local people.