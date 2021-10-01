Union MoS Karandlaje Emphasises On Farmers Welfare & Making Goa Self-sufficient

State Agriculture and Farmers Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Friday attended a review meeting. While at the meeting Karandlaje mentioned that the Centre was actively involved in the establishment of an integrated agriculture university in the state and had iterated of all support. Karandlaje while at the meeting also brought up the mention of farmers and talked about their welfare while hailing CM Pramod Sawant's efforts.

'Need to establish an agricultural college in Goa'

State Agriculture and Farmers Minister Shobha Karandlaje spoke on the need for establishing an agricultural college in Goa. She went on to mention that the Centre had already iterated the state govt. for all or any support that had to be made towards its establishment. She added, "In the meeting, we have reviewed what the Centre has given us. We discussed the need for an integrated agriculture college here which is the subject of the state government too."

'Farmers not receiving the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Yojana'

While putting forwards the demand for the establishment of the colleges, Karandlaje also brought up an issue concerning the farmers. She mentioned the issue of farmers not receiving the benefits of 'PM Kisan Samman Yojana'. Karandlaje added that this problem had come up due to some issues with land records. Karandlaje also talked about the welfare of the farmers and said, "We are visiting everywhere and interacting with farmers. For their welfare, both the government centre and the state will work together. Karandlaje during her address also brought up Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's mention who was aggressively working especially towards the betterment of farmers."

Schools in Goa to resume post-Sept 30: Pramod Sawant

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on September 30 stated that the resumption of physical classes for classes 9 to 12, which had been shut in Goa since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, may recommence before the Diwali festival. Sawant while stating these facts emphasised that an expert committee of doctors had given its go-ahead for the resumption of these classes considering that it was conducted in a phased manner. On that Sawant maintained that the decision of the expert committee would be placed before the state COVID-19 Task Force and a final call on it would only be taken after that.

Image Credits - ANI