Union Power Min RK Singh Refutes Reports Of Coal Shortage And Power Crisis In Delhi

Amid the ongoing speculations of a possible power blackout in Delhi, Union Power Minister RK Singh held a meeting with the BSES and the NTPC on Sunday. Regarding the same, officials of the departments reached the residence of Minister RK Singh to further discuss the recent reports of coal shortage at power plants.

Soon after the meeting, Singh addressed a press conference and confirmed that there are no issues regarding the supply of coals and its demand channels. Refuting the claims about coal shortage and blackouts in Delhi, he said that the situation is being monitored and no such issue will arise.

"LG Delhi has apprised me about a letter written by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the possibility of a power crisis in the national capital. I have spoken to him and our officials are monitoring the situation", he said.

While speaking about the recent panic regarding power shortages, he said that a message has been sent by the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) to Delhi distribution companies as the contract is nearing its end. The minister further informed that the GAIL CMD has been asked to continue supplying the required amount of gas to power stations across the country. He insisted that there has been no shortage of gas in the past and neither will there be one in the future.

Taking a jibe at the Congress leaders' remarks regarding the coal shortages, RK Singh said that the Congress party has run out of ideas.

Reports of power crisis in Delhi

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain cautioned of a complete blackout in Delhi after a period of two days, further asserting that the power plants supplying electricity to the national capital do not have an adequate amount of coal.

Speaking on the same, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also warned about a possible power crisis and said that the state government has been looking into this closely. He also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the shortage of coal that has affected the power generation plants supplying power to Delhi, and further requested his intervention.

Image: PTI/ANI