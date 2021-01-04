Unions Refuse To Discuss Farm Laws Clause-by-clause; Next Round Of Talks At 2 Pm On Jan 8

The stalemate over the agrarian laws continued as the 8th round of talks between the farmers' unions and the Centre held on Monday could not yield any outcome. In the previous deliberations, the Union government had agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use. During the meeting, the farmer leaders rejected the proposal to have a clause-by-clause discussion of the farm laws.

They also refused to budge from the demand to repeal the agrarian legislation. Reportedly, the unions again rejected the Centre's offer to form a committee to examine the agrarian laws. Moreover, there was no consensus on legalising Minimum Support Price. The next round of talks will be held at 2 pm on January 8 which shall again centre around the farmers' concerns over the MSP and the three farm laws. Earlier, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha- the umbrella organisation of 40 farmers' unions had threatened to escalate the agitation if their demands are not agreed to.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "Today, we held discussions with farmers' unions. We wanted to discuss the farm laws clause-by-clause which would help us find a solution. The discussion was also held on MSP. We couldn't reach any consensus today. That's why both the Centre and the farm unions resolved to meet again at 2 pm on January 8 and take the talks forward. While the discussion was held in a cordial manner, we could not achieve a breakthrough as they insisted on the repeal of the Acts."

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

