Unique ID Mandatory For Doctors - What Is National Medical Register And Why It Matters

Doctors across India will now have to mandatorily carry a unique identification number (UID), according to rules introduced by the National Medical Commission (NMC). A common medical register will be maintained for all registered medical practitioners of the country, according to the NMC's official notification. The same will be maintained by the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) under the NMC. The register will contain data from all state registers maintained by various state medical councils.

All about National Medical Register

The NMR can be accessed by anybody on the NMC’s official website—www.nmc.org.in. The NMR will comprise details such as registration number, name, father’s name, date of registration, place of working (hospital/institution), medical qualification including additional medical qualification, speciality, year of passing, university, and name of the institute(s)/university(s) from where the qualification was obtained. The license to practice medicine has to be renewed every 5 years. The application seeking renewal of license has to be made three months prior to the expiration of the validity of the license. No fees would be charged for updating the license of a medical practitioner

Practitioners can file appeal with EMRB

Practitioners may also file an appeal with the Ethics and Medical Regulation Board (EMRB) against the State Medical Council’s decision to dismiss their application for license to practice renewal of license within 30 days of the receipt of such a decision.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) Secretary must receive this appeal along with the original application submitted with the State Medical Council, copy of the communication received from the State Medical Council, written application arguing the grounds of rejection, and a processing fee in favour of the Secretary, NMC. After that, the EMRB will consider the appeal and reach a decision within 30 days.