There has been a unique initiative undertaken by the Panchkula administration in Haryana to reduce E-waste. Panchkula Municipal Corporation has come up with a unique idea to get rid of e-waste. The administration has decided to offer usable things such as mouse and earphones in exchange of E-waste. The decision has been taken to support ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and to make Panchkula, e-waste free. The initiative has garnered massive support from the locals.