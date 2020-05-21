Rajasthan: Unique Library Built Under Temple Is One Of Asia's Biggest Libraries

A unique library has come to prominence which lies underneath a temple at the Bhadariya village, Rajasthan in the Thar Desert Region. As per reports, the library is known to be one of Asia's biggest library with a collection of over 900,000 books and has a seating capacity of 4,000 people. The library is built 16 feet under the ground and its prime location helps it keep cool even during hot and humid days.

As per reports, the library was constructed by Harbansh Singh Nirmal, also known as Bhadariya Maharaj, who originally hails from Punjab. It has a unique collection of books from all over the world alongwith some books gifted to Maharaj on several occasions. From science to astrology, history, dictionaries and atlas, there are many other books preserved in 562 glass shelves.

A treasure trove of knowledge

It’s a huge treasure trove of knowledge for the scholars who pay a visit from different corners of the world. The library reportedly begun collecting books in 1998. A trust named Jagdamba Seva Committee, owned by Bhadariya Maharaj, also decided to build a temple. But the villagers reportedly said that Bhadariya Maharaj had a huge interest in reading books and stayed in a room for many years and read almost all books available in the library. As per reports, presently the library is looked upon by the villagers and devotees of the temple.

(Image Credit: Pixabay) (Representative Image)