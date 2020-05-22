India Now The Most Common Non-UK Country Of Birth For British Citizens; Surpasses Poland

Quick links:
New migration figures released on Thursday by the Home Office and the Office for National Statistics in the United Kingdom show a notable increase in the number of Indians granted student visas, British nationality and work-related visas. According to the data for the year ending March 2020, India is now the most common non-UK country of birth of British citizens with 863,000 people, taking over Poland which topped the list since 2015.
The figures also reveal that Indians top the list of those returning voluntarily to their home countries. There was a 136% jump in the number of student visas issued to Indians. The number stands at 49,844 as compared to 21,158 in the year ending March 2019. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students who will turn up for the upcoming academic year starting in September-October cannot be predicted.
In 2019, the non-UK-born population was 9.5 million and the non-British population was 6.2 million; the size of these populations has remained largely stable since 2017.
Chinese (586,179) and Indian (497,999) nationals together accounted for just under half -- 46% of all visitor visas granted during the year. Apart from this, Indian nationals account for 50% of all Tier 2 (work-related) visas granted, the number of grants increasing by 3% to 58,114.
The number of people with an EU nationality in 2019 remained broadly similar to 2018 levels, although there was a small increase in those holding EU2 nationality. The figures also show that London remained the region with the largest proportion of non-UK-born and non-British populations in 2019. The region saw the highest proportion of non-UK-born residents, at 37%, and non-British residents, at 22% The figures show that the proportion of the population in local authorities who were born outside the UK, or who held non-British nationality, varied across the country. The pattern can be explored in detail in the above interactive.
As in 2018, there was one local authority where just over half of the population were born outside of the UK: Brent, at 52%. Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster, and Harrow all had just under half (49%) of the population not born in the UK.
