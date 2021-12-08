United States Mourns CDS Bipin Rawat's Demise, Hails Him As 'strong Friend And Partner'

The United States extended its “deepest condolences” after the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat who died in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu. US Embassy in India said in a statement that the first CDS of India "spearheaded a historic period of transformation in the Indian military". US mission called CDS Gen Rawat a "strong friend and partner" of Washington.

US Embassy in India said, "The U.S. Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu."

US mission added, "As India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat spearheaded a historic period of transformation in the Indian military. He was a strong friend and partner of the United States, overseeing a major expansion of India’s defence cooperation with the U.S. military."

"In September, he spent five days travelling throughout the United States as part of a counterpart visit with General Mark Milley to discuss military developments and opportunities to enhance our cooperation with like-minded countries. His legacy will continue on. Our thoughts are with the Indian people and the Indian military, and we pray for Group Captain Varun Singh’s full recovery," it added.

Russia expresses 'deepest regret' over Gen Rawat's death

Condoling Gen Rawat's death, Nikolay Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India Embassy said in a statement, "With the deepest regret learnt about saddening demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 other officers in the helicopter crash today. India has lost its great patriot and dedicated hero. Russia has lost a very close friend, who played a big role in the promotion of the bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership. Grieving together with India. Goodbye, friend! Farewell, commander!"

IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu

Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed in a statement on Twitter that Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died in the sudden crash of the Mi-17V5 helicopter on Wednesday. IAF said, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

"Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington," it added.

The IAF helicopter lost all communications just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. Apart from Gen Rawat and his wife, the crew included Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal.

(IMAGE: PTI)