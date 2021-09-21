Last Updated:

'Unity In Diversity': Muslim Man’s Rendition Of Mahabharat Title Song Wins Internet, Watch

A video of a Muslim man singing the title track of the 'Mahabharat' series has gone viral on social media. The video has caught the attention of netizens.

A video of a Muslim man singing the title track of the Mahabharat series has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared by former Indian Chief Election Commissioner Dr S.Y. Qureshi, on Twitter, has caught the attention of netizens. In the video, the Muslim man can be seen singing the introduction song of the Mahabharat series. 

The video has been shared by Dr S.Y. Quraishi on Twitter alongside the caption, "Beating the stereotypes!". The over minute video shows the elderly Muslim man beautifully singing the introduction of the show, ‘Mahabharat Katha’. While singing he even paused for moments where he made the sound of the blowing of the conch. He then continued singing, "Yadha Yadha Hi Dharamasya....". After he sang the Mahabharat title track, people in the video were heard applauding him for his singing. The theme song of the Mahabharat song was originally sung by Mahendra Kapoor for the epic television show 'Mahabharat'. 

Muslim man sings title track of 'Mahabharat' series; netizens react

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 86K views and several reactions. Netizens, impressed by the Muslim man's singing took to the comments section to praise him. One user commented, "Irrespective of his religion or dress. His voice & pronounciation is just amazing..". Another individual commented, "Fantastic rendition! Reminds me of those nostalgic @DDIndialive days when we used to wait for this weekly dose of entertainment thru Ramayana and Mahabharata!". Another user wrote, "Unity in Diversity. Amazing to see the elderly person who is much involved in the song and the katha".

Mahabharat of 1988 is one of the most-celebrated mythological dramas of Indian television. The show was aired between 1988 and 1990 and was re-run in 2020. The show was produced by B R Chopra and directed by his son, Ravi Chopra. The show featured actors like Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Pradeep Kumar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Gufi Paintal, Gajendra Chauhan, Pankaj Dheer, Mukesh Khanna and many others. 

