Universities, PSUs Need Govt Nod For Virtual Events; Topics On Internal Matters Forbidden

The government’s prior clearance is now mandatory for hosting international conferences, training, and seminars online, a notice from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Moreover, virtual events on themes related to India’s security, northeast states, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, or any other issue pertaining to the nation's 'internal matters' have also been forbidden by the government.

The fresh set of guidelines for organising virtual events apply to all government ministries and departments, Public Sector Undertakings, public-funded universities, and organisations controlled and run by the union and state governments.

The organisers of the virtual event will now have to seek approval from their respective administrative secretary regarding the theme and the list of participants. If a Central university wants to host an international conference online, it will have to get prior clearance from the Ministry of Education. But topics related to internal matters and security will remain prohibited.

Hosting seminars on certain foreign IT platforms banned

The MEA has also cautioned against hosting virtual seminars on IT applications and platforms either controlled, owned, or hosted by agencies/countries that are hostile to India. Besides, the ministry has called for discretion and scrutiny of data and content shared during the online conferences.

The new set of guidelines were introduced in November, as the Covid-induced lockdown had forced many to switch to virtual seminars and conferences, and there was no government oversight for these events.

Earlier, organisers of international conferences sought prior clearance from the MEA only when the event was related to sensitive subjects, security, or internal matters, and involved foreign funding and sponsorship.

