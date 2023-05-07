University Not A Political Arena: DU Proctor Calls Rahul Gandhi's Visit 'security Breach'

Proctor of Delhi University Rajni Abbi on Saturday raised an objection to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's unauthorized visit to the campus citing security concerns, as he didn't take permission from authorities. The DU's Proctor added that they are not in favour of transforming the university campus into a "political akhada" (political arena).

The Gandhi scion on Friday visited Delhi University's Post Graduate Men's Hostel in Delhi University North Campus and interacted with students where he sought to know about the issues faced by the students and their career plans. He also had lunch with the students at the hostel.

DU's Proctor Rajni Abbi stated that she received a phone call in the afternoon and was informed that Rahul Gandhi has visited the PG Men Hostel. She said that as a Proctor, she should have known about the leader's visit as they were supposed to take permission or police protection because Rahul Gandhi is a person of national importance.

Abbi further said that she rushed immediately to the Men's hostel and saw hundreds of students there along with the Z+ security.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) was sitting in the mess, eating food, and there were 100 NSUI students who were not residents of the PG men's hostel. It was a stage-managed kind of program as he had four-five cameramen with him, two-three girls who were giving him cues that now he can speak, five minutes left, one more question all those kinds of things. Students were asking general questions, but the problem was that there are only around 75 residents in the PG men's hostel, and there were so many of those students," she said.

She added, "Our objection is that Rahul Gandhi visited Delhi University unauthorized. This is not a public place that you have reached while roaming around. You reached at lunchtime, during which food is prepared for only 75 people, sometimes 5-7 people reach more but you come and hijack the whole situation with a mob coming there who are not even students. They are outsiders. This is not right that the students of the hostel get into trouble because of this. Students have given written complaints that they did not get food."

Rajni Abbhi expressed concerns that the security of the hostel was compromised in the sense. "Rahul Gandhi breached security during the DU Campus visit because he has not even taken permission from anyone. He should at least inform Proctor's office. You have Z+ security. If accidentally anything happens who would be responsible? Suppose somebody would have touched him or something happened, then who would have been responsible?" she asked.

The DU Proctor also stated that political activities will not be allowed in the university and action will be taken against whoever is responsible for it.

"What if these types of things happen, and tomorrow other leaders from other parties will also start doing this. We don't want to make the University a political Akhara (arena). So all these things will not be allowed in the university and we will take action against whoever is responsible for it," she remarked.

Terming it a case of trespassing, Abbhi said a report will be made with all details of the visit, how it happened, who took the permission, and how hundreds of students (who were old students from NSUI) barged in. "We are going to see the CCTV footage, identify all those students, and see what action can be taken."