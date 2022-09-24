Unknown Assailants Set Fire To Two Cars Parked Inside Hospital Premises In Tamil Nadu

In a shocking incident, two cars parked inside hospital premises were set on fire by unknown attackers in the Kenikarai area of Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district.

The incident was reported on Friday night at Lakshmi hospital in the Kenikarai area of Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram. According to sources, the hospital is owned by Manoj Kumar, who is said to be a BJP supporter.

In the CCTV footage, two persons can be seen walking with a petrol bomb and setting two cars on fire. Soon after, they fled from the spot.

After receiving information, the Ramanathapuram police initiated an investigation to nab the culprits. According to officials, the cars were of Manoj Kumar.

Petrol bomb hurled at RSS district secretary house in Chennai

On Friday night, a petrol bomb was hurled at the RSS district secretary's house near Tambaram in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. Sources revealed that after hearing a loud noise at midnight, RSS district secretary Sitharaman found that a petrol bomb was hurled at his house.

Soon after, the Chitlapakkam police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. According to the CCTV footage, the unidentified men threw a bottle filled with petrol into the house.