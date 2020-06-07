Unlock 1: Jhandewalan Temple Gears Up For Reopening, Only Asymptomatic Devotees Allowed

Lockdown 5.0 has presented an array of relaxations for citizens. In light of this, day 8 of lockdown 5.0 will be a very significant one as all the malls & religious places will be thrown open for the public after 73 days of nationwide lockdown.

With the relaxations of norms, the health ministry has released a specific set of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the citizens to abide by while venturing out for indulgence. Devotees across the country are waiting with bayed breathe to get a glimpse of the lords.

Jhandewalan temple gears up for reopening

Jhandewalan mandir which is one of the oldest temples in the national capital has totally geared up for the heavy footfall of the devotees. A trustee of the mandir, Ravindra Kumar, while speaking with the Republic Media Network, said that "We have installed a disinfectant tunnel at the entry point of the temple, where people will have to pass through them. The tunnel has more than 7-8 spray nozzles to ensure the complete sanitization of the visitor. Once having passed that, they will have to queue up for the darshan for which circles have been drawn on the floor, at 6-feet apart, to ensure social distancing among them. The bells have been covered with red clothes so that none can touch them."

No physical offering will be accepted and prasad will be distributed in small plastic packets. The railings of the stairs are constantly being sprayed with the disinfectant. Thermal screening of the visitors will be done twice to be doubly sure that no symptomatic person enters the temple. If the person has a high temperature than he/she shall be requested to return. No touching of the idols, statues, and holy books will take place. The choir which used to do the aarti so far will not be invited anymore as only devotional music will be played, he added.

Jhandewalan Mandir had constantly been conducting the morning and evening aartis. To keep the devotees satisfied appeased, the live aartis were broadcasted, every day on YouTube, even during the lockdown. For this purpose, a camera has been installed at the sanctum of the temple to show the live virtual images of the lord. To control the crowd, a TV is also fixed for the outsiders to get virtual darshans.

"I'm happy that finally after witnessing days of deserted scenes at the temple, devotees will pour in. They shouldn't forget that we are in this together and the jeopardy hasn't gone. We are still enveloped with it, so following all the social distancing norms becomes a must" Ravindra Kumar further added.

