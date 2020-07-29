Unlock 3 To Kick In From August 1; Here Is A List Of Activities Permitted & Prohibited

As India's COVID-19 tally reached 15,31,669, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for the third phase of Unlock, which is set to kick in from August 1. The process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended and ensures further dilution of the Coronavirus-forced lockdown. Despite Unlock 3, strict lockdown will be enforced in containment zones across the country till August 31. The third phase of Unlock has also removed the night curfew imposed in previous phases.

Activities permitted under Unlock 3:

Yoga institutes and gymnasiums allowed to open from August 5

Independence Day functions allowed with social distancing

International air travel in limited capacity under Vande Bharat Mission

States and Union Territories have also been given a free hand by the MHA to decide on activities permitted outside containment zones based on their assessment of the COVID-19 situation

Activities to remain restricted under Unlock 3:

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions to remain closed

Metro/Rail

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues #Unlock3 guidelines. Restrictions on the movement of individuals during night have been removed. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/eTTJwWei0K — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

The MHA has also stated that the national directives for COVID-19 management should be followed throughout the country with a view to ensure social distancing. Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. The MHA will also monitor the effective implementation of the national directives.

READ | MHA Issues Unlock 3 Guidelines, Night Curfew Lifted; Gyms Permitted To Operate From Aug 5

READ | Home Ministry Issues Guidelines For Independence Day Celebrations Amid Covid; Read Here