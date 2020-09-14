Unlock 4: Kolkata Metro Resumes Service After 5 Months

The oldest Metro route in India restarted its commercial operations on Monday in Kolkata, after being shut for nearly six months due to the nationwide lockdown. Apart from the existing route that connected the north to south, the newly constructed east-west route also started its operations.

The old route that connects north and south of Kolkata, name the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line would run 110 trips daily except on except Sundays. Sundays would be reserved for sanitisation of rakes and stations. Services that have resumed from September 14, would only be prevailed between 8 am and 7 pm. The number of trains that will run between the old route, Noapara and Kavi Subhash is 55 in each direction starting from 8 am.

Read: 2 Arrested For Vandalism At Kolkata College

Read: Congress Holds Pro-Rhea Chakraborty Rally In Kolkata; Whips Up Identity Card Politics

However, a new reservation system has been set up by the authorities to control social distancing in the trains, which on a regular day can be a nightmare. Metro passengers have to book e-passes through an app before they take a ride. The move has been done to restrict or control the number of passengers boarding a train. The QR codes of the e-passes are being scanned at the stations.

The Kolkata Metro is the first planned and operational rapid transit system in India. It was initially planned in the 1920s, but construction started in 1970s. The first elevated stretch, from Bhawanipore to Esplanade, opened in 1984.

Read: Kolkata Port Receives Rs 20cr Dues By Selling Russian Vessel

Read: Mumbai Police Arrests Kolkata Resident For 'threat' Calls To Thackeray, Pawar & Raut