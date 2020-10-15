Unlock 5: Cinemas, Social Gatherings, Schools To Open In Some States After 7 Months

As part of the latest phase of reopening permitted by the Centre to bring the economy back on track, cinemas halls, religious gatherings and schools are set to recommence in some parts of India from Thursday. These sectors are being reopened after a gap of nearly seven months due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here is how the states will enter Unlock 5, giving way to resume functioning of schools, cinema halls and social gatherings.

Schools

Only five states are reopening schools from October 15 for their senior students. States including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Assam and Bihar have allowed schools to reopen in a restricted manner. On the other hand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have decided to keep the schools shut.

As per the Centre’s Unlock 5 guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions were allowed to open outside containment zones from today. However, it was left on states/UTs to decide, in consideration with the COVID-19 situation.

Cinema halls

While theatres and multiplexes are set to open this week in several places, including Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, with stringent guidelines, keeping with the new COVID-19 normal. Meanwhile, cinema halls will remain closed in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chhattisgarh

The Union government allowed multiplexes, cinema halls and theatres to reopen from Thursday within the framework of a set SOPs but the Ministry of Home Affairs left it on the states to take a final call on the matter. The guidelines mandated by the Centre include one seat distance in halls, 50% capacity, masks at all time, proper ventilation and air conditioner temperature settings at above 23 degrees Celsius.

Social Gatherings

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other gathers have already been permitted with a limit of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones. The States/UTs have now been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the ceiling of 100 persons, outside containment zones.

As more sectors reopen under ‘Unlock 5’, the fear of Coronavirus spread also rises. Cinemas are closed spaces, so, those visiting theatres are advised to take all safety precautions. The festival season is also around the corner, elevating the risk as people tend to gather in large groups. Students resuming schools are also vulnerable and advised to exercise caution.

