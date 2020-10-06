Unlock 5: Govt Issues SOPs For Cinema Halls Set To Reopen From Oct 15; Here What's Changed

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced the Standard Operating Procedure for cinema halls that are set to reopen from October 15 under Unlock 5. The Union Home Ministry had issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50% of their seating capacity from October 15.

SOPs for reopening cinema halls

From the installation of Aarogya Setu application to sanitising the hall after every show, here are the detailed guidelines for visitors and staff.

People must maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times

Face covers/masks are mandatory at all times

Hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, should be available at, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises

Digital transactions should be the most preferred mode for booking, verification or payments for tickets, food, and beverages, etc

Contact number shall be taken while booking of tickets to facilitate contact tracing

The temperature in cinema halls must be maintained between 23 to 30 degree Celsius

Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly.

People must self-monitor their health and report any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.

Spitting is strictly prohibited

Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App is advised to all

Thermal screening of visitors and staff must be carried out at entry points. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises

The audience must exit in a staggered manner to avoid crowding

Sufficient interval time between screenings shall be provided to ensure staggered entry and exit of the audience

Seating arrangements inside the theatres must ensure physical distancing

Seats that are “Not to be occupied” shall be marked as such during the booking

Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed

Delivery of food and beverage inside the hall is prohibited

The show commencement time, intermission period and finish time of a show at any screen shall not overlap with that of another screen in a multiplex

Cinema halls must undertake safety measures for staff members such as adequate provisions for rational use of gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc.

Public Service Announcements on wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and hygiene within and outside the premises shall be made before the screening, during intermission and after the screening

The coronavirus induced country-wide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31. The Unlock process in the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

