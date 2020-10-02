Unlock 5: Odisha Issues New COVID-19 SOP, Religious Places, Cinema To Remain Shut

Odisha government issued SOP for COVID-19 Unlock 5.0 on Thursday. This announcement came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced fresh guidelines for Unlock 5.0 on September 30. As per the latest guidelines, places of worship, cinemas and entertainment complexes will continue to remain closed till October 31.

Odisha Govt issues COVID-19 SOP for Unlock 5.0

According to the latest SOP issued for Unlock 5.0, places including schools, swimming pools, theatres, auditoriums, colleges, educational institutions and assembly halls will remain shut until October 30. The order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner's office also stated that the educational institutions will be allowed to conduct examinations and entrance tests. evaluation and administrative work will also be permitted under Unlock 5.0.

COVID-19 tally in Odisha

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in India, so far Odisha has recorded over 2,22,734 positive Coronavirus cases, out of which 1,90,080 have successfully recovered while 859 have lost the battle against the pandemic. According to the latest data shared by MoHFW, Odisha has recorded a single-day spike of 3615 and 17 new deaths have been reports. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state are 31,795.

