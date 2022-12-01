Unmarried Couple Found Hanging In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP): An unmarried couple was found hanging in an abandoned house in Nioria police station limits here on Thursday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said the bodies of the 20-year-old youth and 17-year-old girl, who belonged to the same village, were found hanging. Local residents alleged that the duo committed suicide.

Prabhu said that according to the local residents, the duo were in a relationship.

"The deceased boy was to get married on Friday. Forensic units have been called in to look into every aspect of the incident," the officer, who reached the spot with other senior personnel, said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, the police said.