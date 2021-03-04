UNMISSABLE: Watch Farooq Abdullah Dance With Punjab CM At Capt’s Granddaughter’s Wedding

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah dancing to a live performance of the song 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche' with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is going viral on the Internet. The unmissable video shows Abdullah pulling the host Amarinder Singh to dance with him at Captain's granddaughter's wedding.

Farooq Abdullah attended the wedding of Punjab CM’s granddaughter Seherinder Kaur that took place at his Siswan farmhouse in Chandigarh. Seherinder got married to Delhi-based businessman Aditya Narang on Sunday.

Former #JammuAndKashmir

Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah shakes a leg to an old Bollywood song at Punjab Chief Minister Capt #amarindersingh’s granddaughter’s wedding. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/vzbISX3P8j — khudro manush (@KhudroM) March 4, 2021

Netizens were overjoyed to see them groove on Bollywood number from 1968 and wrote, "Too relaxing to see such soothing mood of leaders." The other said, "That's so nice to see..... Refreshing."

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh also sang a Punjabi song ‘Suhag’ at his granddaughter Seherinder's wedding. In the video, he is sitting beside his wife Praneet Kaur and the couple.

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh singing at grandaughter's wedding is perhaps best thing on internet today. Daughters are ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zlztXC9thP — Arshdeep (@arsh_kaur7) March 1, 2021

Glimpses from the wedding

Heartiest Best Wishes 💐To Captain Amarinder Singh Ji , Honourable Chief Minister Of Punjab for his Grand Daughter’s Wedding 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HWKZkdlo8j — Ajit Singh Deol INC Social Media (@a85283925) March 2, 2021

Many congratulations to Yuvraj Raninder Singh on the wedding of his daughter & also to the proud grandparents Maharani Praneet Kaur & Capt Amarinder Singh Ji. May God bless the bride & groom😊 pic.twitter.com/jszXoy7lXV — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) February 28, 2021

