UNMISSABLE: Watch Farooq Abdullah Dance With Punjab CM At Capt’s Granddaughter’s Wedding

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah dancing with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh at Captain's granddaughter's wedding. Watch the video here -

Chetna Kapoor

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah dancing to a live performance of the song 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche' with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is going viral on the Internet. The unmissable video shows Abdullah pulling the host Amarinder Singh to dance with him at Captain's granddaughter's wedding.

Farooq Abdullah attended the wedding of Punjab CM’s granddaughter Seherinder Kaur that took place at his Siswan farmhouse in Chandigarh. Seherinder got married to Delhi-based businessman Aditya Narang on Sunday.

Netizens were overjoyed to see them groove on Bollywood number from 1968 and wrote, "Too relaxing to see such soothing mood of leaders." The other said, "That's so nice to see..... Refreshing."

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh also sang a Punjabi song ‘Suhag’ at his granddaughter Seherinder's wedding. In the video, he is sitting beside his wife Praneet Kaur and the couple.

Glimpses from the wedding

