Unnao Cops Use Plastic Stool, Wicker Basket To Control Riot; 4 Including SHO Suspended

The Uttar Pradesh Police suspended an SHO and three other cops in Unnao after a photo went viral on Thursday, showing some cops using a plastic stool and a wicker basket as protective gear while handling a riotous mob in Akrampur.

The viral image caught the attention of State DGP, who demanded an explanation from the Unnao SP on the issue while suspending a Station House Officer. Taking note of the incident, IG Lucknow Range Lakshmi Singh ordered the suspension of SHO Dinesh Chandra Mishra and three other cops for laxity, incompetence and unprofessionalism.

In a tweet, the UP Police said, "An elaborate SOP and sufficient riot gears have been given to all districts to deal with any law-and-order situation. In the case of Unnao, despite intelligence inputs, the force was ill-equipped for which the DGP has sought an explanation from the SP, and at the local level, the SHO has been suspended.”

The action comes after the Uttar Pradesh Police faced criticism for ‘not providing enough protective gear’ to its personnel who were deployed to maintain law and order in the state. The cops in Unnao were tasked with controlling an angry mob that was pelting stones at them.

Unnao protest

Speaking about the incident, SP (Unnao) Anand Kulkarni said two people were killed in a road accident in Devi Kheda village and their bodies were sent for post-mortem. However, some people took the bodies to the accident spot on the pretext and dumped them on the road. Villagers soon gathered at the spot and started protesting. The SDM and Circle Officer reached the spot and tried to break up the angry mob. However, people refused to move and started pelting police with stones, he added.

The necessary force was used to disperse the crowd and over 40 people have been arrested. Cases have been filed and strict action will be taken against them, he said.