Unnao Double Murder: Accused Remanded To 14-day Judicial Custody; Cops: 1 Accused Not Teen

In the latest development, two accused held in connection with the death of two Dalit girls in Unnao have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a Chief Judicial Magistrate court. According to reports, police have claimed that one of the accused is a major in contrast with his earlier claim of being a teenager. The accused - Deep Sagar a.k.a Vinay Lambu and Raju, a minor, - were produced before the Unnao court on Saturday and were remanded to judicial custody following which they were taken to an undisclosed location.

Police reveal Unnao double murder details

During the course of the investigation, the accused Vinay and Raju (name changed)- who hail from Babruha village - have confessed to knowing the girls who hailed from Amroha. Vinay allegedly had made romantic advances to one of the victims, who had repeatedly turned him down. On being spurned, Vinay allegedly planned to kill her. Narrating the crime, Vinay confessed that he had visited the farm in Amroha where the girls worked and offered one of the victims water mixed with pesticide used on wheat crops. The two other girls too drank the same water and all fell unconscious, confessed Vinay, after which the boys ran away.

2 Dalit girls' mysterious deaths

On Wednesday, three Dalit girls, aged 16, 15 and 14, were found in the field by the villagers in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. While two were found dead, the third girl was found in a critical condition. The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment. The Asoha Police Station has registered a case in this incident and filed an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (evidence tampering) against unknown individuals.

According to police officials, initial investigations suggest the girls died due to consumption of a poisonous substance. Sources report that 4 youths hailing from nearby Baburoha village, have been picked by the police and are currently being probed. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed that all medical expenses will be borne by the state government and announced ex-gratia Rs 5 lakh to the victims' kin.

After conducting a post-mortem, doctors ruled poisoning as the reason for their deaths, ruling out sexual assault or strangling. The report states that no marks were found on their hands, nor any external or internal injuries were found on their bodies. The probing doctor has revealed that the victims had consumed food that contained 80-100 grams of poison, 6 hours prior to their death. All Opposition parties have slammed the Yogi government, while the surviving victim's family has requested to shift her to Delhi AIIMS.

