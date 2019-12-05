The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

As Unnao Rape Survivour Battles For Life, Netas Slam UP Govt For Grim State Of Law & Order

General News

Condemning the attack of Unnao rape survivor, several leaders voiced their anger against the brutal attempt to murder the 19-year-old who is battling for life.

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Unnao

Condemning the attack of the Unnao rape survivor, several leaders voiced their anger against the brutal attempt to murder the 19-year-old girl who is battling for life in Lucknow hospital. Expressing shock over the incident, NCP chief Sharad Pawar took to Twitter and wrote that the culprits should have been prosecuted immediately. He suggested immediate intervention of the Central government. 

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi held the UP government and CM Yogi Adityanath responsible for poor law and order — the reason why such an incident took place. 

READ: Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj Demands Death Penalty For Accused Who Set Ablaze Rape Survivor

In his tweet, NCP leader Nawab Malik stressed the need to ensure the safety of females in the country. He said, during the BJP's tenure, women in the country instead of being "fearless" (nirbhay), have become Nirbhaya (rape victim). "Will those who criticised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh take responsibility? Will those who send them bangles now wear bangles themselves," he wrote on Twitter. 

NCP leader Supriya Sule also expressed grief over the incident and slammed the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. 

Meanwhile, NCP's Praful Patel demanded immediate punishment to the perpetrators and NCP MP Majeed Memon called trhe incident 'pathetic'. 

READ: Unnao: Five Men Arrested For Burning Rape Survivor, Victim In Critical Condition

Unnao police arrests five men for attempt to burn survivor

Speaking to media, Unnao Inspector General stated that the victim was attacked while she was on her way to meet her lawyer in Rae Bareli. Naming the accused as Shivam, Shubham, their father (name unknown), Umesh Bajpayee, he said that the victim has been transferred to Lucknow hospital. He stated that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG