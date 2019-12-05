As Unnao Rape Survivour Battles For Life, Netas Slam UP Govt For Grim State Of Law & Order

Condemning the attack of the Unnao rape survivor, several leaders voiced their anger against the brutal attempt to murder the 19-year-old girl who is battling for life in Lucknow hospital. Expressing shock over the incident, NCP chief Sharad Pawar took to Twitter and wrote that the culprits should have been prosecuted immediately. He suggested immediate intervention of the Central government.

Extremely shocked to hear that the girl who filed a rape complaint in #Unnao was set ablaze. The victim is battleing for her life. If the culprits were prosecuted in time this wouldn't have happened. Home department of the central government should take immediate cognisance. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) December 5, 2019

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi held the UP government and CM Yogi Adityanath responsible for poor law and order — the reason why such an incident took place.

उन्नाव पीड़िता के स्वास्थ्य समाचार से मन आहत है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि पीड़िता जल्द स्वस्थ हो।



कल भाजपा सरकार का बयान था यूपी में सब ठीक है। आज एक बयान और आया। लेकिन क़ानून व्यवस्था के बारे में झूठी बयानबाज़ी व झूठा प्रचार करने की ज़िम्मेदारी CM और उप्र सरकार की ही है।#Unnao — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 5, 2019

In his tweet, NCP leader Nawab Malik stressed the need to ensure the safety of females in the country. He said, during the BJP's tenure, women in the country instead of being "fearless" (nirbhay), have become Nirbhaya (rape victim). "Will those who criticised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh take responsibility? Will those who send them bangles now wear bangles themselves," he wrote on Twitter.

NCP leader Supriya Sule also expressed grief over the incident and slammed the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

Extremely sad and shocked to hear that that Unnao Rape victim was burnt earlier this morning. If the culprits were not shielded and prosecuted on time this wouldn't have happened. Complete state of Lawlessness in the state of Uttar Pradesh...(1/3 ) — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 5, 2019

Meanwhile, NCP's Praful Patel demanded immediate punishment to the perpetrators and NCP MP Majeed Memon called trhe incident 'pathetic'.

It is about time the government takes immediate measures towards women safety. To stop crime against women, the government must punish the perpetrators immediately to send a strong message to society.#Unnao #Justice — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) December 5, 2019

Rape survivor in Unnao with 80% burn is struggling for life. She had made two complaints against the threat of rape earlier yet we couldnot protect her. Pathetic. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) December 5, 2019

Unnao police arrests five men for attempt to burn survivor

Speaking to media, Unnao Inspector General stated that the victim was attacked while she was on her way to meet her lawyer in Rae Bareli. Naming the accused as Shivam, Shubham, their father (name unknown), Umesh Bajpayee, he said that the victim has been transferred to Lucknow hospital. He stated that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape.