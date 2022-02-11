Unnao Murder Case: One Suspect Arrested, UP ASP Confirms; Further Investigation Underway

After the dead body of a missing girl was found in late SP leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh's plot in Unnao, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashi Shekhar Singh on Friday, February 11, briefed the media and said one person has been arrested in connection to the case. It is learned that a person identified as Suraj has been arrested while all his associates will be arrested soon. The investigation is still underway. Shahi Singh informed that a girl was reported missing last December. ASP said, "a case has been registered in connection to the body recovery. Post-mortem is completed".

Later, the UP police confirmed that the victim died of suffocation, as revealed by her post mortem report. The three-doctor panel found that the victim's throat was broken and she had sustained two serious head injuries.

On Thursday, it was reported that a 22-year old Dalit woman who had been missing for the past two months was found buried at a vacant plot near the Ashram of late former minister Fateh Bahadur Singh in the Kabba Kheda area in Unnao district

The police have now recovered the decomposed woman body near an ashram owned by a former state minister’s son. The Police have informed that on January 24, Rajol Singh, the son of former SP minister late Fateh Bahadur Singh, was arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the woman.

Then on January 25, the woman’s mother had tried to immolate herself in front of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s vehicle in Lucknow. The woman’s mother has alleged laxity by police, especially the local SHO Akhilesh Chandra Pandey.

Learning about the woman's body recovery, BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati urged the BJP government to immediately take action against people responsible for the incident, where a body of a Dalit woman has been found in a plot owned by a Samajwadi Party leader.

Mayawati took to Twitter and wrote, “Recovery of a buried body of a Dalit woman from the property of an SP leader in Unnao district is a very sad and serious matter. The family members were already suspecting the SP leader’s hand in abduction and murder. The state government should immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to get justice for the victim’s family".

उन्नाव जिले में सपा नेता के खेत में दलित युवती का दफनाया हुआ शव बरामद होना अति-दुःखद व गंभीर मामला। परिवार वाले पहले से ही उसके अपहरण व हत्या को लेकर सपा नेता पर शक कर रहे थे। राज्य सरकार पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय दिलाने के लिए दोषियों के खिलाफ तुरन्त सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 11, 2022

