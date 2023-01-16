Unnao Rape Case Convict Kuldeep Sengar Granted Interim Bail For Daughter's Wedding

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, has been granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court on Monday. The Delhi High Court's decision came in order to enable the expelled leader to attend his daughter's wedding.

According to news agency PTI, a bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A Bamba suspended Sengar's sentence from January 27 to February 10. Announcing the decision, the bench has asked Sengar to report to the SHO concerned during his release on a daily basis and furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

It has been reported that the High Court's decision came after the rape convict informed the bench that the wedding rituals and ceremonies of his daughter's wedding would be held in Gorakhpur and Lucknow and being the only male member of the family, he will have to make all the arrangements.

Notably, Sengar has been granted interim bail while his appeal challenging the trial court's verdict in the Unnao rape case is already pending in the High Court.

Kuldeep Sengar gets life in prison

Convicting Kuldeep Sengar of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, the Delhi Court earlier in August 2020 sentenced the expelled BJP MLA to "life in prison". The development came after Sengar and his close aides were found guilty of gang-raping a minor girl multiple times.

The expelled BJP MLA was convicted for raping the victim and murdering her father with the help of police officers in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. Sengar was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted under various provisions of IPC, including Section 376 (2) (rape committed by a public servant).

2017 Unnao rape case

A minor girl was raped by now-expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on June 4, 2017. After accusing him in April 2018, the victim attempted to self-immolate before the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence alleging the police's inaction.

Following this, her father also died in police custody. Before succumbing to his injuries, the victim's father had named Atul Singh Sengar, the BJP MLA's brother, as his assaulter in video testimony. In April 2018, a case was registered against Unnao rape-accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar under sections 363, 366, 376, 506 and the POCSO of the IPC and he was sent to jail.