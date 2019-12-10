Unnao Rape Case: Tis Hazari Court Reserves Verdict For Kuldeep Sengar On December 16

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict for next week in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said he will pronounce his judgment in the case on December 16. CBI had concluded its arguments in the case on Monday and recording of statements of defence witnesses was completed in in-camera proceedings on December 2.

Earlier, in a setback to the Unnao rape survivor, the CBI had reportedly not charged MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associates with murder in its charge sheet after probing into the victim's car accident in July.

It is reported that Sengar has been charged under 120-B and 506(2) of IPC which amounts to criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy. Moreover, the driver Ashish Kumar Pal has been charged under 304-A, 338 and 279 IPC which amounts to causing death by negligence, grievous injurious and rash driving. There is reportedly no mention of whether the CBI will continue its probe.

Unnao rape case

A 17-year-old minor was allegedly kidnapped and raped by her uncle BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on 4 June 2017. Her father had alleged assault by the rape-accused BJP MLA's brother Atul Singh Sengar.

Before succumbing to his injuries, the victim's father had named Atul Singh Sengar as his assaulter in video testimony. In April 2018, a case was registered against Sengar under section 363, 366, 376, 506 and Pocso Act of Indian Penal Code and he was sent to jail. Sengar along with his brother Atul Singh is in jail since then.

Unnao accident case

On July 29, 2019, the Unnao rape survivor, her family, and lawyer were travelling when they were hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing her aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh police filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident. In August, Sengar and nine others were also booked for murder by the CBI.

