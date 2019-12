Unnao rape survivor who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. Her condition deteriorated at 8:30 pm. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm.