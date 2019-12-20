Unnao Verdict: Activist Saira Shah Halim Demands 'death Penalty' For Kuldeep Sengar

Social activist Saira Shah Halim on Friday, December 20, spoke to Republic TV reacting to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar's conviction in the Unnao case. She said, "The Delhi Court has already announced that he can always appeal to a higher court. However, the fear is him appealing to a higher court and him getting relief from there."

She further commended the court's decision and said, "Of course, this is in a way, is a small step to redeem safeguarding women's interest. What we look forward is to send out a very pertinent message that people who are higher us in a position of power impunity committing a serious crime like this. It is also a rarest of rare crime that a powerful man is involved in a very very serious offence."

Demanding a death sentence for the accused, she added, "I feel that a death sentence should be announced for an offence like this because it does amount to a rarest of rare crime. This girl's entire family has been wiped out. So, I don't understand why a death sentence has not been announced for somebody like him."

Kuldeep Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment

The Tis Hazari court in Delhi on Friday sentenced former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar to life imprisonment. Judge Dharmesh Shah did not find any mitigating circumstances in the case. Moreover, he has been asked to pay a fine of Rs.25 lakh, out of which Rs.10 lakh will be given to the victim while the prosecution will receive Rs.15 lakh.

On December 16, the court had convicted him in the Unnao rape case. The BJP was forced to expel the 4-time MLA from Bangermau in August 2019. He was convicted for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for committing penetrative sexual assault against a child.

The Unnao rape case

A minor girl was kidnapped and raped by Kuldeep Sengar in 2017. The court had framed charges against Sengar under Sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the POCSO Act. On July 28, 2019, the woman who had accused Sengar was severely injured after the car in which she was travelling was hit by a truck. Two of her aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play. During the in-camera rape trial, 13 prosecution witnesses and 9 defence witnesses were examined.

