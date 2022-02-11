The father of a 22-year-old woman, whose body was recovered from the late Samajwadi Party leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh's plot in Unnao on Thursday, has demanded strict punishment for the culprits. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the victim's father claimed that he tried several ways to get justice but nothing worked out.

Rajol Singh was accused of kidnapping the 22-year-old woman from Unnao after the deceased's family filed an FIR on December 8, last year.

"My girl was kidnapped on 8th December by Rajol Singh. I went to CM's residence in Lucknow but nothing happened and I was taken to the police station after which FIR was registered. The police were doing nothing, we went to Akhilesh bhaiyya. Rajol is the son of SP's minister. I was not allowed to meet Akhilesh bhaiyya. I, along with my wife, decided to self-immolate, but forces stopped me, police knew that the girl was dead. Rajol Singh kidnapped my girl. She was tortured, her phone was snatched away. Culprits should be given strict punishment," the victim's father said.

Unnao kidnapping case

The SP leader was accused of kidnapping the 22-year-old woman from Unnao after the deceased's family filed an FIR on December 8. The police are currently conducting a postmortem of the deceased for further identification. According to the police, the accused had called the girl to an Ashram where he allegedly strangled the victim. Thereafter the body was wrapped in a blanket and then buried in a septic tank. The UP police had interrogated Rajol Singh on February 4 for eight hours in which he revealed the name of his companion, Suraj, with whom he allegedly killed the victim.

Earlier in January, the victim's mother tried to self immolate in front of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's car at the SP headquarters in Lucknow. She alleged that even 50 days after her daughter was kidnapped by Rajol Singh, no investigation was initiated by the police. She claimed that though an FIR had been filed, her daughter was still in Rajol Singh's custody.