'Unnecessary Panic': AIIMS Director Details When COVID-19 Patients Need To Be Hospitalised

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria addressed the media on Monday to allay concerns surrounding the second wave of COVID-19 urging people to not panic and make judicious use of necessities like Oxygen and Remdesivir.

“At present, there is an unnecessary panic created among people. If people test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic and their oxygen saturation is normal, they hospitalise themselves with a fear that they might need oxygen or a hospital bed in the future. Due to this, there is a huge rush outside hospitals and genuine patients suffer as they are unable to get proper treatment. Such assumptions are wrong," said Dr Guleria.

“There is no point in using oxygen if your saturation is at 94 or 95 and further take it to 98 or 99. This is a misuse. We should ensure there is no misuse of the gas as it will be needed for some other person with saturation less than 90,” he added.

The AIIMS Director also urged people to immediately quarantine themselves once they had gotten tested for COVID-19 urging them to not wait for their reports to self-isolate. "We have also started a COVID suspect ward where patients are kept separately after their testing so that they can be prevented from getting exposed to it," he shared.

We have to reduce the number of cases and use hospital resources optimally. The judicious use of oxygen is very important. Right now, there is an unnecessary panic: AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on COVID19 situation pic.twitter.com/0DKDDCrQH0 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog who was also present during the brief urged people to continue wearing masks even after getting vaccinated. "We cannot let the pace of COVID19 vaccination decline in the face of the emerging situation. In fact, vaccination should be escalated. In this COVID19 situation, please don't go out unnecessarily, and even within the family wear a mask. It is very important to wear a mask. Do not invite people into your home," he said.

The country reported 3,52,991 new cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's total active caseload has reached 28,13,658. On the vaccination front, the nation has administered 14.19 crore vaccine doses in 100 days, as per the Union Health Ministry.