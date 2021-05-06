'Unprecedented': PM Modi Rare Special Invitee For Meet With 27 EU Heads Of State On May 8

At the invitation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the meeting of the European Council on May 8 as a special invitee. The India-EU Leaders' Meeting is being hosted by Portugal PM António Costa as Portugal currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

PM Modi will participate in the meeting along with the Heads of State of all the 27 EU Member States. The EU+27 have met in this format only once before, with US President Joe Biden in March this year. The leaders will exchange views on the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare cooperation; fostering sustainable and inclusive growth; strengthening the India-EU economic partnership as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting is an unprecedented opportunity for discussion with all the leaders of the EU Member States. It is a significant political milestone and will further build on the momentum witnessed in the relationship since the 15th India-EU Summit in July 2020,” the government said in a statement.

PM Modi speaks to EU chief

Ahead of the virtual India-EU leaders’ meeting on May 8, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had a telephonic conversation with PM Narendra Modi, during which the two leaders exchanged views on the existing COVID-19 scenario in India and the EU.

An official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that PM Modi expressed his appreciation of the EU and its member states for mobilizing rapid support for India’s fight against the second wave of Coronavirus.

“Good call with the Prime Minister in preparation for the EU-India Summit. Team Europe stands in deep solidarity with our democratic partner India. We are providing rapid support and are delivering assistance to fight COVID-19,” Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Monday.

“There is clear momentum to strengthen our strategic relations on trade, digital, climate change & multilateralism. I'm encouraged by the prospect of intensifying our trade & investment relations. This would tap into a huge potential to the benefit of our businesses & citizens,” she said.