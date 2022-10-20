UN's Guterres Meets Jaishankar In Gujarat; Lauds India's Key Role In Solving Global Issues

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is on a three days visit to India reached Gujarat on Wednesday and held extensive talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishanakr on various pressing global concerns. "Glad to welcome UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. Exchanged views on pressing global concerns and challenges in multilateralism," Jaishankar tweeted. Notably, this is the first trip of the top UN official since he commenced his second term in office. Before reaching Gujarat, he paid tributes to the victim of the Mumbai terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel and later addressed students at the IIT Bombay.

While delivering a speech in the college, he noted that India's stature has been erected multiple times on the global stage. He praised India's various humanitarian initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic-- especially by donating vaccines to its neighbouring as well as vulnerable countries. Guterres termed New Delhi as a partner of choice for the UN and applauded India's assistance to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka as both facing the worst-ever economic crisis. "From your donations of medicines, equipment and vaccines at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to your humanitarian assistance and development finance to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, you're increasing impact on the international stage. India is today a partner of choice of the UN," Guterres said at IIT Bombay.

Antonio Guterres lauds India's Cowin app

India has an unprecedented opportunity to speak up for the Global South and to lead by example, as a model of resilience and an advocate for sustainable development & climate justice. pic.twitter.com/PVUxedlj5A — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 19, 2022

Further, the veteran UN official lauded India's web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration and said he was amazed how it helped in delivering 2 billion vaccine doses. He said that India was the first country to launch a single-country south-south cooperation support framework via the India-UN development framework partnership. On India's contribution to UN Peacekeeping, Guterres said, "India is also the biggest provider of military and police personnel to UN missions, including the first all-women UN police contingent to a peacekeeping mission. Over 200,000 Indian men and women have served in 49 peacekeeping missions since 1948, a remarkable contribution to peace in the world."

It is worth mentioning that UNSG will join Prime Minister Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo and tagline. It may be called that the concept of LiFE was introduced by PM during COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021. PM had then urged the global community of individuals and institutions to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards "mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption” to protect and preserve the environment.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar