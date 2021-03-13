UNSC Calls For 'immediate Action' Against Taliban Attacks Targeting Afghan Civilians

The United Nations Security Council has condemned the alarming number of attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan. It has stressed the urgent need to bring the perpetrators to justice and called for an immediate end to these attacks. The council stated that these heinous attacks have deliberately targeted civilians of Afghanistan.

UNSC calls for comprehensive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process

The Security Council said in a statement issued said that the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their concern regarding the increase of these targeted attacks in the months following the start of the Afghanistan peace negotiations on September 12, 2020.

"The members of the Security Council recognized that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, as well as an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan," said the statement.

In this regard, the security council stressed the need for full, equal and meaningful participation of women. The members strongly encouraged parties to the negotiations to pursue confidence-building measures, including reductions in violence, and to continue to engage in good faith.

"The members of the Security Council called for an immediate end to these targeted attacks and stressed the urgent and imperative need to bring the perpetrators to justice. They recalled that under international humanitarian law in all circumstances all parties must respect their obligations, including those related to the protection of civilians," it said reported ANI.

Earlier in February, the Taliban and the Afghan government reached a landmark US-brokered agreement, paving the way for peace talks, which began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. So far, the intra-Afghan talks have failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, with the military continuing to regularly conduct operations against Taliban operatives, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes in recent months.

(With ANI Inputs)