UNSC: In An Apparent Swipe At China, India Says 'assistance Does Not Create Indebtedness'

India, in an apparent swipe at China, told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that its assistance towards any country does not create indebtedness. India on Tuesday informed the council that it has always strived to foster global solidarity across the world with its development partnership efforts fully respecting national priorities. However, it said that providing assistance wasn’t any form of creating indebtedness but to support others to grow.

India made the statement during an open debate at the UN Security Council. The debate was being held on the topic -- the 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Exclusion, Inequality and Conflict' under the current Presidency of Mexico. India's Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh stated that New Delhi has remained and will continue to be a source of strong support to help its allies build back stronger. He highlighted that the country’s Neighbourhood First policy or relation with African partners or any other developing countries, were proof of the same.

“India has remained and will continue to be a source of strong support to help them build back better and stronger,” Singh said during the debate as cited by PTI. “India has always strived to foster global solidarity across the world with our development partnership efforts fully respecting national priorities and ensuring that our assistance remains demand-driven, contributes to employment generation and capacity building and does not create indebtedness. This is particularly true in countries in the post-conflict phase,” Singh said.

Furthermore, India on Tuesday called for addressing the persisting "exclusion and inequality in the membership of the Security Council, questioning for how long will the rightful voices" of the developing world be denied. India underlined that the global structure for maintaining peace, security and peacebuilding needs to be reformed. This comes when China has caused a global concern over debt traps and regional hegemony using its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects. China has been spending huge sums of money on infrastructure projects in countries from Asia to Africa and Europe.

India to hold NSA-level dialogue on Afghanistan

Russia, Iran, and almost all Central Asian countries have confirmed their attendance at India's regional security dialogue on Afghanistan on 10 November. The NSA meeting held by India will focus on UNSC Resolution 2593, which was passed during India's presidency of the council and emphasises no spillover of radicalization and terror from Afghanistan. On Wednesday morning, a plenary will be held, after which all visiting NSAs will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold bilateral talks with India's NSA Ajit Doval, who will chair the high-level participation. On Wednesday evening, NSA Doval will also host a formal dinner for the delegates.

(With agency inputs)

(Image: AP/ PTI)