UNSC To Discuss Afghanistan On August 6 Under Indian Presidency: Ambassador TS Tirumurti

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a meeting on Friday to take stock of the situation in Afghanistan said Ambassador of India to the UN, TS Tirumurti. This will be the first meeting under India’s presidency. UNSC’s decision for an emergency meeting came after the UNSC condemned the restoration of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan and the Taliban’s efforts to take control over the country using their army, which has caused extreme violence in the war-torn country.

In a press statement issued by Council President India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, members of the 15-nation Security Council reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict and “declared that they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate.”

UN #SecurityCouncil will meet on Friday, 6th August, under Indian Presidency to discuss and take stock of the situation in #Afghanistan🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/baLLXC5Zor — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) August 5, 2021

The decision to hold a UNSC meeting comes after Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Hanif Atmar appealed to S Jaishankar on Tuesday to ask for a possible emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC). The Afghan foreign ministry said Atmar talked about the escalating violence by the Taliban and foreign terrorist groups in Afghanistan and called for a meeting of the UNSC to discuss the situation. EAM S Jaishankar had reassured his Afghan counterpart of India's commitment to reviewing Afghanistan's proposal & conducting the necessary consultations.

Called Indian FM HE @DrSJaishankar to discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on AFG. UN & int’l community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in🇦🇫 due to Taliban violence & atrocities. Appreciate the lead role of🇮🇳 as current UNSC President. pic.twitter.com/SLaRlUKHxC — Mohammed Haneef Atmar محمد حنیف اتمر (@MHaneefAtmar) August 3, 2021

The Afghan foreign ministry said Jaishankar expressed India's deep concern over the escalation in violence and human rights violations in Afghanistan and called for steps to ensure peace in the country.

India's role in Afghanistan peace process

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the war-ravaged country. India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled. It has also been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in the country, including those from the minority communities, for a prosperous and safe future.

The current situation in Afghanistan

The Taliban's recent offensive has entered its eighth day in Afghanistan's Helmand as many civilians have been killed in the provincial capital. A week ago, clashes erupted between the Taliban and government forces in Afghanistan's Lashkargah. Attaullah Afghan, head of the provincial council informed confirmed to Tolo News that the clashes are still have not stopped.

Since Biden’s office began their withdrawal of its military from Afghanistan, the Taliban began its efforts to take control of the country. As the deadline for the withdrawal is less than a month away, the battle has intensified between the terror forces and the Afghan military.