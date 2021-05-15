Unused Ventilators Supplied Under PM CARES To Jammu Hospital Given To COVID-19 Wards

As Republic TV on Friday reported how the ventilators provided under the PM CARES Funds to a Government medical college in Jammu were lying unused for months, the hospital authorities have now moved them out and installed them in COVID-19 wards on Saturday. The ventilators which have become extremely crucial in saving the lives of the patients affected by COVID-19 were lying unused in the store of a Government medical college.

There have been various instances across the country wherein the essential medical equipment supplied by the Central Government to states have been lying unused amid the second wave of COVID-19 when every essential commodity be it an oxygen cylinder, ventilator or oxygen concentrator, are extremely important to save lives.

While chairing a high-level review meeting on Saturday, PM Narendra Modi also directed the officials to immediately conduct an audit of the status of ventilators being supplied to States/UTs.

Centre debunks 'Faulty ventilators claim' by Punjab Hospital

Earlier this week, the Punjab administration had claimed faulty ventilators were sent by the Centre, to which the Centre had categorically stated that the claims seem to be unfounded, not having the full information on the matter.

"With reference to the recent media report regarding 71 of 80 AGVA make Ventilators being non-functional or faulty at the GGS Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, Punjab it is clarified that 88 Ventilators have been supplied by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and five by AGVA. After successful installation and commissioning, these Ventilators were provided with Final Acceptance Certificate by the hospital authorities," a statement from the Centre read while debunking the claims by Punjab based hospital

The manufacturer of ventilators had sent his officials to the GGSMCH hospital on a couple of occasions and made the ventilators functional by replacing only a few consumables and demonstrated their optimum performance to the GGSMCH authorities, thereby, further making it evident that when operated properly, the ventilators will provide reliable performance. The engineers said the ventilators were not being used as per the instructions mentioned in the user manual and the claims of ventilators being defective were done without any basis. The Centre in its statement had also claimed that there are a few States which have received the ventilators but are yet to get them installed in their hospitals.

Ventilators were available in very limited numbers in Government Hospitals across the country at the beginning of the pandemic last year. Moreover, very limited manufacturing of ventilators was taking place in the country and most of the suppliers abroad were not in a position to make supplies of ventilators in large quantities to India. That is when the local manufacturers were encouraged to produce “Make in India" Ventilators to address the huge projected demand of the country and orders placed on them. Many of them were first time manufacturers of the ventilators. The ventilator models went through rigorous screening, technical demonstration and clinical validation process in the very limited time available for the same, through domain knowledge experts, and after their approval, these were put into supplies, said the statement by the Central Government.