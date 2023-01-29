'Unusual Neighbours': Jaishankar Takes A Dig At China-Pak With 'Mahabharata' Reference

China, an 'unusual neighbour' said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while speaking at an event in Pune for the release of his English book "The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World," which has been translated into Marathi as 'Bharat Marg. He also said that if Beijing becomes a superpower it may have its own challenges and discussed the way to tackle the country.

EAM Jaishankar takes a dig at India's 'unusual neighbours'

"China is an unusual neighbour. We have many neighbours but China may become global power or superpower. Living next to global power has its own challenges. There are political, economic and technological ways to manage China in the book," he added.

In reference to national security, Jaishankar underlined how India has suffered due to terrorism as compared to other countries and took a sharp dig at Pakistan. "At times there're challenges to national security requiring decisive steps. An obvious example of it is terrorism, we all know how much India has suffered due to terrorism as compared to other countries because other countries don't have a neighbour like the one we have".

On being asked if "rogue nation (Pakistan), who happens to be nuclear power, the neighbour will be assets or a liability."EAM Jaishankar lamented over the geographical limitations of India to choose its neighbours. "It is a reality to us...Pandavas could not choose relatives, we can't choose our neighbours. Naturally, we hope good sense prevails".

Pakistan has received backlash from the global community for its inefficiency in combatting terrorism. It needs to mend its ways in order to have other countries aid it in times of distress. Pakistan now has very few allies, out of which Turkey is not in a position to help Pakistan, and China never gives grants but only loans.

'Karan-Duryodhan violating rules-based order': EAM Jaishankar

In reference to Mahabharata, EAM Jaishjnakr slammed China and Pakistan's friendship and spoke about the rules-based order. "Karan and Duryodhan (China & Pakistan) are violating rules-based order. Karan and Duryodhan's friendship did not benefit either of them or their families. It didn't make any positive impact on society. Moreover, it devoured their lives and caused massive destruction, irreversible damage and abysmal suffering to their kith and kin".

By giving examples of Yudhisthira lying about Ashwathama's death, Jaishankar further explained "tactical adjustment".

China's efforts to reclaim and militarize disputed outposts in the South China Sea, its willingness to use coercion and intimidation along with other provocative actions undertaken to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims, undermine the peace and security of the region.

Notably, A rules-based order may generally be understood as a shared commitment by States to conduct their activities in accordance with an existing set of rules. The rules-based order is underpinned by a system of global governance that has developed since the Second World War.

He expressed his gratitude and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making him the External Affairs Minister. "Being the foreign secretary was the limit of my ambition, never even dreamt of becoming a minister. Not sure any PM, other than Narendra Modi would have made me minister."