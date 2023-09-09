Unveiling India's Cultural Essence At G20: Padma Shri Awardee Lajwanti Showcases Phulkari

Patiala-based Phulkari artist and Padma Shri awardee Lajwanti showcased Punjab's Phulkari embroidery at Craft Bazaar in Bharat Mandapam Complex.

The Phulkari embroidery dates back to the 15th century. It is the rural handmade embroidery tradition of Punjab and is also known as the folk embroidery of Punjab.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Padma Shri awardee Lajwanti showcases Punjab's Phulkari embroidery in Bharat Mandapam pic.twitter.com/f6V4krSUng — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Showcasing her Phulkari embroidery in Bharat Mandapam, Lajwanti said, "When I was 6-years-old, my grandmother used to make these… We used to watch her hiding behind her. I developed an interest in it and gained expertise. Now I go to villages and encourage women to work in order to move forward and they can also earn some money. I got my first national award in 1991. This tradition (Phulkari embroidery) is dead in Punjab. I have worked hard to revive it. I have met the Prime Minister multiple times, and he asks me how I'm always working on this. I said that I don't want this art to be extinct… I teach women in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand. Soon we will open a training centre in Patiala for the children who are trapped in drugs. They will learn something and the government will also give them money for their work"

Crafts Bazaar

India's rich and diverse cultural exhibits have found pride of place in the Crafts Bazaar at the G20 Summit's venue-Bharat Mandapam.

From a marble replica of the Taj Mahal to Thanjavur paintings depicting vivid scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharat, with a focus on 'One District, One Product' and GI-tagged relics-delegates and guests will be shown handicrafts from across India. The delegates can purchase handicrafts—with historical and economic significance to the host country—from the bazaar showcasing attractions from across India in 30 stalls.