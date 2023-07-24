Unveiling India's Directed Energy Weapons: A Game-changing Military Technology

India's Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhuri recently sparked curiosity and excitement within the defence community when he mentioned the successful tests and deployment of Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) and hypersonic weapons during a public event in Delhi. Although he later clarified that these weapons were tested by various countries. However, according to Colonel (Retd) D.R. Semwal, DEWs are indeed part of India's security infrastructure. DEWs, which use concentrated laser, microwave, or particle beams to strike targets with lethal force, offer unmatched accuracy, low cost per shot, and lightning-fast attacks. Such weapons seem to be the key to neutralizing the challenge posed by virtually 'unstoppable' hypersonic missiles, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) BM Tyagi said. Meanwhile, the secretive nature of India's DEW program raises intrigue and highlights the country's focus on cutting-edge military technology.

While India has not officially declared the existence of DEWs within its arsenal, various tests conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organization confirm their presence in the country's security architecture. Notably, India's DEW development efforts date back to at least the early 2000s. The Laser Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC), a Delhi-based DRDO lab, achieved a full-scale technology demonstration of DEWs at the Hindon Air Base near Delhi in 2001. This demonstration reportedly impressed the country's top leadership and showcased the potential of these advanced weapon systems.

Veiled in Secrecy: KALI and DURGA projects

According to various defence experts, development and research for these advanced weapon systems have been ongoing for decades, with several defence organizations like DRDO, CHESS, BARC, and ADB contributing to their success. One area where India's DEW technology has been publicly mentioned is in the development of anti-drone systems. These systems are designed to detect and neutralize hostile drones, either by disrupting their communication signals or physically disabling them with laser beams.

Meanwhile, classified defence programs KALI and DURGA have been at the forefront of people’s imagination when it comes to Directed Energy Weapons under development in India. However, as per the information available on public domain, the Kilo Ampere Linear Injector (KALI) is supposedly a high-power electron accelerator project developed by the DRDO. It is believed to be designed to generate a high-intensity electron beam to be used for various applications, including directed energy weapons research. The project was initiated in the early 1980s with the primary objective being to explore its potential for directed energy weapons and advanced scientific research.

Directionally Unrestricted Ray-Gun Array or DURGA on the other hand, is another directed energy weapon development program led by the DRDO. Like KALI, information on DURGA is also kept limited to the public due to its status as a classified project. However, the name "DURGA" suggests that the program involves the development of a powerful ray-gun array, implying that it is focused on directed energy weapons technology.

DEWs worldwide and India's competition

India's progress in DEWs is parallel to other major powers' efforts, like China and Russia. China boasts multiple ground-based laser weapons and microwave systems, while Russia's 'Peresvet' and 'Zadira' demonstrate their commitment to advanced laser technologies. The US remains a global leader in DEW research, with plans to increase power levels and deployment in the coming years.

As India continues its research and development of DEWs, the technology will play a significant role in the military capabilities of the future. While the secrecy surrounding these advancements fuels curiosity, it also signifies India's commitment to maintaining its edge in the ever-evolving realm of military technology. As the nation continues its journey into the unknown, DEWs remain a pivotal element in safeguarding India's security and interests.