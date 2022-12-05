'Unwilling' Farooq Abdullah Re-elected J&K National Conference Chief; No Takers For Omar?

On Monday, December 5, Farooq Abdullah, who in November announced his plan to step down from the leadership role of the National Conference (NC) to make space for the younger generation, was re-elected president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) for another term.

According to reports, 85-year-old Farooq Abdullah was unanimously elected the party's chief at the JKNC's delegate session held near the mausoleum of party founder Sheikh Abdullah at Naseem Bagh in Srinagar.

“Dr. Farooq Abdullah has been re-elected as JKNC President in today’s delegate session at Dargah Hazratbal (in Srinagar). The party delegates from both the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir unanimously nominated only one name, Dr. Farooq Sb, to continue as party president,” NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said.

'Boycotting 2018 Panchayat polls was a huge mistake': Farooq Abdullah

NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said only Abdullah's nomination was received till the last date of filing the nominations. A total of 183 proposals from Kashmir, 396 from Jammu, and 25 proposals from Ladakh were received in support of Farooq Abdullah, as quoted by PTI.

Addressing the party's delegate session where he was re-elected unopposed as National Conference (NC) president, Farooq Abdullah said, "Boycotting the panchayat polls in 2018 was a huge mistake and the party must contest every future election in Jammu and Kashmir. Remember this, we will not boycott any coming election. Instead we will contest and win them."

Earlier on November 18, Farooq Abdullah stepped down from the position of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) national president. Abdullah made the announcement during a party meeting at JKNC headquarters in the presence of district presidents, and other provincial office bearers.