'Unzipped His Pants, Peed On Me': Air India Flyer Details Incident In Accessed Complaint

In the shocking incident of November 26 onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi where a man allegedly urinated on a septuagenarian female passenger, the Delhi Police filed an FIR on Wednesday. The FIR was filed under Sections 354 ( Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was filed on the complaint of the woman, based in Karnataka, which she had earlier submitted to the airline. Republic accessed the complaint on Thursday.

I would like to submit a complaint about my appalling experience travelling with on Air India Business Class Flight AI102, Seat 9A, from JFK to New Delhi on 26 November 2022. During the course of the flight, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off, a male business class passenger seated in 8A walked to my seat, completely inebriated. He unzipped his pants and urinated on me and kept standing there until the person sitting next to me tapped him and told him to go back to his seat, at which point he staggered back to his seat. I immediately got up to notify the stewardess of what had happened. My clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine. The bag contained my passport, travel documents, and currency. The flight staff refused to touch them, sprayed my bag and shoes with disinfectant, and took me to the bathroom and gave me a set of airline pyjamas and socks. I asked the staff for a change of seat, but was told that no other seats were available. However, another business class passenger who had witnessed my plight and was advocating for me pointed out that there were seats available in first class. The flight crew told me that the pilot had vetoed giving me a seat in first class. After I had been standing for 20 minutes, one of the senior flight staff offered me the small crew seat used by the airline staff, where I sat for about 2 hours. I was then asked to return to the initial soiled seat. Although the staff had spread sheets on the seat, the area was still damp and reeking of urine and I refused to sit there. I was then given the steward seat for the rest of the journey. In the meantime one of the senior flight staff came to me and asked me how I wanted to handle the situation. I told them that I wanted the man arrested immediately by the airport police. They asked me if I would like talk to the ground staff and I told them that I most certainly would.

The flight staff were in the meanwhile also having discussions with the offender, who was sobering up by this time, and they came and told me that he wanted to apologize to me. I stated clearly that I did not want to interact with him or see his face, and that all I wanted was for him to be arrested on arrival. However, the crew brought the offender before me against my wishes, and we were made to sit opposite each other in the crew seats. I was stunned when he started crying and profusely apologizing to me, begging me not to lodge a complaint against him because he is a family man and did not want his wife and child to be affected by this incident. In my already distraught state, I was further disoriented by being made to confront and negotiate with the perpetrator of the horrific incident in close quarters. I told him that his actions were inexcusable, but in the face of his pleading and begging in front of me, and my own shock and trauma, I found it difficult to insist on his arrest or to press charges against him.

I demanded from the airline staff that Air India reimburse for me for my shoes and clothes but they said they had nothing to do with this and the man in question should pay me for that and dry clean by shoes and clothes. They got my phone number which they later passed on to the offender for payment for my shoes and dry cleaning (I subsequently returned the payment as I did not want to take his money).

The Air India flight staff assured me that I would be taken on a wheel chair to the baggage carousel and seen through a comfortable exit from the airport. On landing, I was put on a wheel chair and taken to the terminal and unloaded there to wait for the next wheel chair. The ground staff never came to assist me and take down my complaint. I waited for 30 minutes. I was so exhausted and shaken that I simply got up and walked to the immigration and collected my baggage. I met the flight staff again near the exit as I was taking my luggage on a trolley. When I told the flight staff that no one had assisted me on the ground, they called for a wheel chair to wheel me to the entrance, which was barely a few feet away by this time.

Not only was the Air India crew deeply unprofessional, there are also a number of failures worth pointing out. First, the crew did not show good judgment about how much alcohol to serve a passenger. Second, the crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation and I had to advocate for myself throughout, waiting for long periods of time to get a response. My son-in-law sent a complaint to Air India on 27 November, and they agreed to reimburse the ticket – to date, they have issued only a partial refund. However, this is hardly sufficient compensation for my traumatic experience. I also personally emailed a complaint directly to Air India on 27 November 2022, fully expecting them to call me for further investigation of the situation in order to take proper action and initiate appropriate grievance settlement. However, they have not yet.

It is a shame when a national airline fails to protect the safety and dignity of their customers, especially senior citizens. Clearly this has to be addressed by the people at the highest level.

MS. HEMA RAJARAMAN