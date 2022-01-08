UP 112 Responded To Over 18K Emergency Calls Per Day In 2021

The 112 emergency service of the Uttar Pradesh Police responded to 66,26,841 phone calls from state residents in 2021 – an average of 18,155 calls a day in the COVID-19 pandemic-hit year, official data showed.

Over 80 per cent of these calls were related to policing issues, while medical cases formed nearly 14 per cent of calls, according to the data from January 1 to December 27 last year, accessed by PTI.

Of the total emergency events tended to by 112 across the state, there were 55,01,184 police-related cases followed by 9,19,081 related to medical needs and 60,864 of fire, the data showed.

There were 90,586 emergency calls on the women helpline (1090), 30,645 calls related to cyber crime and 7,808 calls related to the railways, the official figures showed.

The 112 personnel also saved 215 people from death in cases such as suicide attempt among others, the data showed.

Besides these, the 112 personnel also tended to 56,817 emergency calls by state residents for rescuing/safeguarding birds or animals, according to the data.

In 2021, the police response vehicles (PRVs) of the 112 took an average 11 minutes and 24 seconds of response time to any emergency call, according to officials.

The average response time in urban areas was 10 minutes and 14 seconds while it was 12 minutes and 08 seconds in rural areas, the officials said.

According to the data, the 112 also enrolled 6,329 senior citizens across Uttar Pradesh in its 'Savera' initiative, a programme to pre-register people above 60 years so that their calls for emergency could be responded to more efficiently and quickly.

It also helped 452 women in reaching their destinations under an initiative in which the 112 provides transport escort service to women from 10 pm to 6 am.

It also provided help to women in 700 emergency cases, of which 598 were pertaining to domestic violence and 102 of harassment, the data showed.

The 'UP 112' is an integrated emergency service for police, fire tenders and ambulances that replaced separate services -- 100, 101 and 102 helplines --in 2019.

