UP: 14 Doctors Resign Alleging 'misbehaviour' & 'mental Harassment' By Admin Officers

As India struggles with the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health care workers are trying their best to manage the crisis. However in a disturbing update, 14 doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao working at a Community Health Care Centre(CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have tendered their resignation. The doctors have alleged facing misbehaviour and mental harassment by the administration officers. However, the doctors have assured that till the talks are going on with the district magistrate and the chief medical officer over the resignations, they will not let their COVID-related work be affected.

On Wednesday evening, the fourteen doctors-- in charge of CHCs and PHCs submitted their resignation letters at the CMO office. They have also forwarded a copy of their resignation letters to the additional chief secretary (Health), director general (Health) and other senior officers.

"We will not fight under the banner of Provincial Medical Services (PMS) association. This is our fight. The DM and CMO misbehave with us even after we have been working in limited resources in rural areas for the past one year. Instead of cooperating, administration officers misbehave with us. Our work is being reviewed by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and block development office (BDO) level officers," Dr Sanjiv told PTI.

The agitated doctors further claimed that several times their salaries were also withheld. Meanwhile, the doctors said after the meeting with the chief medical officer and the district magistrate in the evening they will decide on the future course of action.

CMO Ashutosh Kumar reacts

After the allegations, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashutosh Kumar refuted all the claims and said all the doctors have returned to their work.

"We don't talk like that. We all will work together," Kumar said.

COVID Cases in Uttar Pradesh

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 9,442 new COVID cases with 27,139 recoveries and 326 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,06,615 with 1,34,0251total recoveries and 16,369 deaths.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,37,03,665

Total discharges: 1,97,34,823

Death toll: 2,58,317

Active cases: 37,10,525

Total vaccination: 17,72,14,256

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)