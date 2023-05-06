UP: 2 Killed As Motorcycle Crashes Into Tree After Driver Looses Control Of The Two Wheeler

Two people were killed when the motorcycle on which they were travelling rammed into a tree here as the driver lost control of the two-wheeler, police said on Saturday. One person was injured in the incident which took place in Raipur Tiaee village under the Lalganj police station area on Friday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Yadav (30) and Pramod Singh (46). The injured has been referred to Prayagraj for treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra said. The three were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.