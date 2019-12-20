Anti-CAA Protests: 2 Samajwadi Leaders Among 17 Booked By Cops In UP's Sambhal Violence

An FIR has been registered against 17 people including Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq and leader Feroz Khan in connection with the violence on December 19 during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Security has been kept on high alert across the state in anticipation of further agitations. Sources said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with security agencies to take stock of the situation via video conferencing.

"We have deployed forces from various sources, for example, the civil police, the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), RAF (Rapid Action Force) and also SDF commandos. As a result, we don't anticipate any problem. Coupled with that, a lot of homework went in yesterday night, evening and daytime which made us confident that today nothing is going to happen," ADG, law and order, PV Ramasastry said.

Forces prepared to deal with any situation

The ADG added that the forces are fully prepared to deal with any situation. "The entire state is geared up. There have been a series of meetings and planning, along with exercises and rehearsals on the field and at the quarter level... Our forces are motivated, geared up and equipped to face any kind of situation."

3,600 detained across UP

PV Ramasastry also informed that on Thursday, the police arrested 3,600 people across UP from 103 places of protest. When asked about the investigation and any political strings attached with the situation, the ADG said that evidence is being collected and all angles will be investigated. He further stated that as of now, the focus of the authorities is to maintain law and order situation in the state.

Internet shutdown across 14 districts

Meanwhile, internet connections have been snapped in 14 districts of UP including Lucknow, Sambhal, Aligarh, Mau, Ghaziabad and Azamgarh. Police said that around 112 people were detained in capital city Lucknow on Thursday, a number which rose to near 300 overnight. All private telecom operators have also shut down their service after government order. The shutdown in the other parts of the state will continue till December 21 midnight, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi said.

Violence in Sambhal

Sambhal on Thursday witnessed a violent eruption of anti-CAA demonstration with several UP Roadways buses and private vehicles set alight. Few people including policemen and media persons sustained injuries during the violence. The police claimed that it was a pre-planned attack as it failed to stop the crowd of over 2,000 people. Stone pelting by miscreants was also reported from Sambhal as well as Lucknow. A statewide Section 144 was in place the entire day, prohibiting all public gatherings.

