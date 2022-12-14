UP: 3 Police Personnel Arrested For Kidnapping Youths

A sub-inspector and two constables of the Railway Police Force (RPF) were arrested in the alleged kidnapping and ransom case of two persons, police said on Wednesday.

The kidnapped youths have been rescued by Agra police.

Police said after kidnapping two youths at the RPF post, they had allegedly asked for a ransom of Rs 4 lakh from the victims' families.

Talking to PTI, Satyajeet Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West in Agra said the complaint in the matter was registered on December 12 at Malpura Police Station in Agra at 1 pm.

The complainant said his brother Kajim and brother-in-law Iqrar was kidnapped by four unidentified men in police uniform.

"The kidnappers barged into the home of the complainant at midnight, a resident of the Abhaypura village," the DCP said.

After receiving the complaint, a surveillance team, Malpura Police Station team and SOG and others were alerted to nab the kidnappers, he claimed.

The complainant was sent with some amount of ransom to the location as stated by the kidnappers. Police in civilian clothes were also present nearby. They nabbed the kidnappers while the victim's family was handing over the money to them, the DCP said.

"In the interrogation, the kidnappers were identified as Sub Inspector Suresh, constables Parul Yadav and Neeraj Singh. They were posted at RPF Police Station Agra Cantt Railway station. Two other accused were involved in the incident, but they have been absconding since then," he said.

"The kidnappers revealed that after the kidnapping they kept the two men at Raja Ki Mandi RPF Police Post at night. They had also beaten the two men. Prima Facie it was an incident of kidnapping for ransom and further investigation is on," Gupta said. "Agra Police has rescued both men safely and recovered Rs 12,000 used for ransom, one car, one mobile from the kidnappers," DCP said.

The accused Sub Inspector and two constables have been suspended, informed Public Relation Officer (PRO) NCR Railway Prashasti Srivastav.

The incharge of the RPF, Agra Cantt Police Station has also been suspended for supervisory lapse. A probe has been set up in the case, she added.

