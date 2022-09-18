UP: 3 Workers Dead After Inhaling Toxic Fumes In Septic Tank

Three young labourers working at a building construction site here died on Sunday after inhaling toxic fumes while removing the shuttering of an unused septic tank, police said.

Bidhnu residents Shiva Tiwari (25) and Ankit Pal (22), and Amit Kumar (25) of Kanpur's Nurwal lost consciousness soon after entering the septic tank, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Pramod Kumar told PTI over the phone.

He said contractor Bal Govind had employed the victims to build the house.

The officer said as the labourers lost consciousness, Govind tried to rescue them but he faced breathing problems.

Police personnel got the labourers out of the tank with the help of local people and found that Shiva Tiwari had already died, the DCP said.

Ankit Pal and Amit Kumar were taken to the Regency hospital, where they were declared dead, he said.

The DCP said a case would be registered if the victim's family members wanted to do so.

