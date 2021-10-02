UP: 4 Killed After Explosion At Firecracker Factory

Four people were killed and four injured following an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district Saturday, police said.

Two people, including Rahees, who is the owner of the building where the factory was being run, have been arrested, they said Several others have been named in the FIR lodged under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The factory is located in Kairana town, police said, adding powder used in making crackers and other equipment have been seized.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)