UP: Aligarh Administration Holds Meeting Amidst CAA Protests

General News

Aligarh Administration held a crucial meeting with the representatives & religious teachers of areas near AMU, in view of the ongoing disturbances in the region

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Aligarh Administration held a crucial meeting on Tuesday, December 17, with the representatives and religious teachers of areas near Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), in view of the ongoing disturbances in the region, an official said. The administration addressed their issues and made efforts to resolve them to avoid any further violent acts during protests against CAA. The meeting is said to have received a positive response. The administration has been assured by the leaders that the region would remain peaceful.

